JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $54.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

OneMain Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $47.00 on Monday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

