JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.69.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.48. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $10,561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $9,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $7,838,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ArcBest by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

