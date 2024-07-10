JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.05.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

