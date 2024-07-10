JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $211.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $207.33 and last traded at $207.18. Approximately 1,710,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,153,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.17.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.05.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $596.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

