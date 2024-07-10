JVSPAC Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 17th (NASDAQ:JVSAU)

JVSPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JVSAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 17th. JVSPAC Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVSAU opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

Get JVSPAC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of JVSPAC Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the lifestyle sector and technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.