K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Up 0.7%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 63,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 113,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

K92 Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

