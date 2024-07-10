Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZ. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

