KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 154,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 199,677 shares.The stock last traded at $62.62 and had previously closed at $63.15.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

