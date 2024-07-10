KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.