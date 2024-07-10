Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.