Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMI opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

