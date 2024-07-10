KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

KIO opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $13.94.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

