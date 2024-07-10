Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 6.2%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135.95 ($1.74). 243,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 118,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGH

Knights Group Price Performance

Knights Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.77. The firm has a market cap of £115.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

Knights Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.