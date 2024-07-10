Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 6.2%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135.95 ($1.74). 243,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 118,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.86).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Monday.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
