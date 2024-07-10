Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

KRUS opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of 417.64 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

