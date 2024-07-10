Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.84

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 245730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 177,589 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 540.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 30,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,495,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,008 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

