Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $7.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.18. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $45.39 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

MCK opened at $586.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.34. McKesson has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.