Leerink Partnrs Comments on CureVac’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CureVac in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVAC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CureVac by 25.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,778 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

