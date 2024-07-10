Leerink Partnrs Lowers HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) to Hold

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLVX. SVB Leerink lowered HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

