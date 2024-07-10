LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded by JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

