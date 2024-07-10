Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.69.

LEN stock opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Lennar by 331.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

