Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $570.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $550.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.46.

Lennox International stock opened at $535.61 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $318.10 and a 12-month high of $553.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.05 and a 200 day moving average of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

