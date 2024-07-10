Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $393.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

