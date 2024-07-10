Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Shares Down 0.1%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 8,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

