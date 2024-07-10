Liberty Energy (LBRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,626 shares of company stock worth $3,840,833. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

