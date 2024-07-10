Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $4,608,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.3 %

LAD stock opened at $243.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.02. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.44 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

