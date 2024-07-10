Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives $8.83 Average PT from Analysts

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

