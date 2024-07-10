Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 413,545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after buying an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

