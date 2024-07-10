Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
LYV stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
