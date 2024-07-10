LiveOne, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for LiveOne in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

LiveOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.60. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

