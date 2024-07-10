LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.61 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.