LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $61.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,324,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after buying an additional 1,351,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after buying an additional 1,195,122 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.