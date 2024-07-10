Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $165.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$165.00 and last traded at C$164.76, with a volume of 23281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$163.35.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Insiders have sold a total of 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

