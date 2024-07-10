LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $290.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.30.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $273.22 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

