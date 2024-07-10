LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $334.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $322.00 to $334.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $273.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.45. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

