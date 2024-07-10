LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Lowered to $8.75 at UBS Group

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $9.25 to $8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

LSB Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:LXU opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $536.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

