Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.13. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 14,262,291 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

