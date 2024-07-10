Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $431.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $289.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $288.11 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.99 and a 200-day moving average of $396.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

