Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 52,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 92,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 target price on Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$56,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,141. Corporate insiders own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

