LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

