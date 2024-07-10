M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 6%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). Approximately 151,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 58,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MWE

M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Down 1.0 %

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of £33.78 million, a PE ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.