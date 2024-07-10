M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 6%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). Approximately 151,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 58,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MWE
M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Down 1.0 %
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M.T.I Wireless Edge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.