Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGNI. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $298,398.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,146.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $200,229.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $298,398.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,232. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

