MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading Down 0.1%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 1,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

