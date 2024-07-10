Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth about $436,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Read More

