Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 825,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.