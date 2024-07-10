Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 35,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,404,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

