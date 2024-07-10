Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) Shares Down 0.3%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Marblegate Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 91,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,126,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

