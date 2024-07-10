Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 19.2%

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Free Report) shot up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.58 ($0.47). 17,365,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 763% from the average session volume of 2,012,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.70 ($0.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £223.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

