Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

In related news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,524,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 451,340 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,122,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

