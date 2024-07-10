Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.80 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMLP opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

