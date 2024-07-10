Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

