Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MASI

Insider Activity at Masimo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Masimo by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of MASI opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.